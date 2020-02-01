IND VS NZ | First ball in Hamilton slipped out of my hand and went for a six, says Mohammad Shami

Shami, who was quite average with his bowling in the first three over giving away 24 run without any wicket to his name with the economy of 8.30, came back to bowl the final over of the game where the Kiwis needed 9 runs of Shami’s 6 deliveries. He couldn’t win the game for India but tied it by sending the dangerous Kiwi skipper Kane williamson off a short delivery and the experienced kiwi batsmen Ross Taylor who edged one back onto the stumps.

"I was planning to bowl good yorkers. I tried on the first ball, it slipped out of my hand, and it went for a six. I had nothing to lose afterwards. I was thinking how to get dot balls. I thought we have already lost, let's try to bowl some bouncers. After Williamson got out, I thought that short ball will do the trick. With the scores tied, I had just one option on the last ball, to get a dot ball. So, I went with a yorker delivery and it paid off," Shami said in a conversation with Shardul Thakur in a video posted by BCCI.TV.