IND vs NZ | Can’t have younger players being slow on field, warns Harsha Bhogle

Prominent cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle has sent out a warning to the Indian team, saying that it cannot have younger players like Shivam Dube or Kuldeep Yadav being slow in the field. Bhogle also raised the question of the number of dropped catches which may have proved crucial.

So far, on this long tour, things have been as one-sided as it can get. India are all over New Zealand and lead the five-match T20I series 4-0. However, neither Bhogle — who has been a keen spectator of the game for well over two decades now — nor any of the ardent viewers of the Men in Blue will deny that the fielding standards have dropped significantly over the past few months.

“The fielding is an issue, the ground fielding is an issue. And as we mentioned at the start, no Jadeja or Rohit today — two of the better fielders in the side replaced by two who are not as good. Even the catches that Washington took, you were not sure if it was going to pop out or not. I think fielding is a definite issue. You can’t have younger players like Shivam Dube or Kuldeep Yadav being slow in the field,” Bhogle said on Cricbuzz Live.

The 58-year-old also noted how India could’ve finished off the Super Over in the 4th T20 at Wellington yesterday off the third ball of the Kiwi innings. Tim Seifert was dropped twice off the first and third balls of Jasprit Bumrah’s over — first by Shreyas Iyer and then by, wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

“I think they’ve got to go up to Bumrah and say that, ‘It is now allowed to hold catches off your bowling.’ How many catches do you drop off Bumrah’s bowling? First ball, there could’ve been a wicket. Third ball, there could’ve been a wicket. That would’ve been the Super Over there! Done and dusted. Instead you’re looking at it and saying Bumrah has conceded 13,” Bhogle added.