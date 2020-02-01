IND A vs NZ A | Cleaver misses out on double ton as Panchal and Gill hold fort for India A on Day 3

Day 3 of the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A saw the Kiwis declare their innings for 562, after a dominant performance, as Dean Cleaver missed out on a well-deserved double ton. The visitors ended the day on 127/2, still trailing by 219, with Gill and Panchal at the crease.

New Zealand A continue to ride on the driver’s seat as the third day of the unofficial Test between New Zealand A and India A came to an end, with India still trailing by 219 runs. As things stand, the visitors still trail the Kiwis by a mammoth 219 runs and are at the risk of potentially slumping to an embarrassing innings defeat.

After a tough day at work for the Indian bowlers on day two at Christchurch, the visitors took to the field to dismantle the solid duo of Mark Chapman (114) and Dean Cleaver (196) but to no effect as Chapman cruised to his century off 206 balls, taking his side over 400.

It was the lanky all-rounder Vijay Shankar who severed the 268-run stand between Chapman and Cleaver, as he sent the former packing. But Cleaver didn’t give up and stitched yet another partnership with Cole McConchie (50*) to build on his side’s lead over the visitors. Cleaver fell four short of his double ton as Ishan Porel cut short his 114-run stand with McConchie, which also signalled the end of the New Zealand A’s innings with skipper Hamish Rutherford declaring the innings at 562.

Looking to overcome a humongous lead of 346 to save the game, India A were off to a shaky start as opener and senior player Mayank Agarwal perished for a duck, his second of the match. His opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran (26) steadied the ship with Priyank Panchal (67*), stitching a 58 run stand for the second wicket, but the former failed to convert his start, falling prey to left-armer Ajaz Patel.

Bengal skipper Easwaran’s fall brought first innings top-scorer Subhman Gill (33) to join Panchal. as the duo put up an unbeaten 69-run stand to see out the day as India A ended the day on 127/2 still trailing by 219 runs with 8 eight wickets in hand.