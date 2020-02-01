ICC U19 World Cup | Pakistan setup semi-final clash against India with six-wicket win

A collective all-round performance from Pakistan helped them beat Afghanistan comfortably in the quarter-finals to set up a tasty semi-final clash against arch-rivals India. Elsewhere, England registered a fairly easy win in the Plate semi-final against Zimbabwe by a 75-run margin at Kimberely.

All-round Pakistan ease through to semi-finals

Brief scores: Afghanistan 189 in 49.1 overs (Farhan Zakhil 40, Abdul Rahman 30; Mohammad Amir Khan 3-58, Fahad Munir 2-29) lost to Pakistan 190/4 in 41.1 overs (Mohammad Huraira 64, Mohammad Haris 29*; Noor Ahmad 2-32) by 6 wickets.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan made a steady start courtesy of their skipper Farhan Zakhil, who finished the eventual top-scorer with 40. And though as many as seven Afghani batsmen entered double digits, Pakistan’s timely wickets curbed the run flow. All Pakistani bowlers used picked up a wicket at least with Mohammad Amir Khan returning with three for 58 and Fahad Munir with two for 29. Afghanistan’s innings folded for 189 off the first ball of the 50th over.

Pakistan’s reply also started brightly with opener Mohammad Huraira and Haider Ali putting on 61 before skipper Rohail Nazir joined Huraira and extended their stronghold in the match. Huraira completed his half-century, but Afghanistan struck back with quick wickets including that of Huraira’s Mankad dismissal. However, Mohammad Haris and Qasim Akram saw their team through with unbeaten 20s.

England register comfortable win over Zimbabwe

Brief scores: England 286/9 in 50 overs (George Hill 90, Jordan Cox 59; Wesley Madhevere 4-42) beat Zimbabwe 211 in 40.5 overs (Taurayi Tugwete 58, Wesley Madhevere 52; George Balderson 3-29) by 75 runs.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries from George Hill (90) and Jordan Cox (59) helped England post a big total of 286 from their quota of 50 overs batting first. Despite starts and an 81-run stand between Hill and Cox, Zimbabwe picked up quick wickets and reduced the English to 212 for six. But a 30-ball 45 from George Balderson — who later picked up three for 29 — along with Hill recovered the English innings.

Zimbabwe’s reply started off poorly, as they were reeling at 79 for four in the 14 over at one stage. It was then that half-centurions Taurayi Tugwete (58) and Wesley Madhevere (52) got together and added 70 runs for the fifth wickets. Once the duo fell, it was only a matter of time before England wrapped up the lower-order.