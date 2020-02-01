ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli holds on to top spot; Quinton de Kock inches towards top 10

The recent Test rankings update saw Virat Kohli top the batsmen's list while Quinton de Kock jumped two places to take up the 11th spot as Kusal Mendis advanced 3 places to 23. Pacer Mark Wood also moved up 19 places amongst the bowlers, as Sikander Raja clinched 51st spot, rising 21 places.

The latest update of the ICC Test rankings didn’t see many changes in the top 10 slots across departments as India skipper Virat Kohli held fort at the top of the batsmen’s list, 17 points clear of Australia’s Steven Smith. While Cheteshwar Pujara held on to the sixth position, Kohli’s deputy Ajinkya Rahane slipped one place to ninth the list.

In the bowlers’ list, Jasprit Bumrah held on to the sixth spot with Ravichandran Ashwin stationed at the eighth spot. Mohammed Shami, who is 10th in the list, is the third Indian bowler in the Top 10 which is headed by Australia's Pat Cummins.

Ravindra Jadeja stayed put in the all rounder’s rankings as Ravichandran Ashwin inched up a place to fourth, staying close to the heels of his spin partner.

Meanwhile, Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock rose two places to clinch 11th spot after knocks of 76 and 39 in the recently concluded Wanderer’s Test, while Man of the match Mark Wood, for his nine-wicket haul in the game, advanced 19 places to grab the 38th position among bowlers.

English opener Dom Sibley also grabbed the 67th spot rising nine places, while his teammate Ollie Pope bettered his rank by six places to finish at the 55th spot. In the meantime, Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje gained 20 places to finish 53rd among the bowlers.

The tied Test match in Harare saw man of the match Sikandar Raja scalp eight wickets in the game, including a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, which propelled him 21 places in the bowlers’ ranking to finish 51st, while his valiant knocks of 72 and 34 saw him move to the 57th spot amongst batsmen. While Brendan Taylor moved up to 22nd spot and Sean Williams rose 61st, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis climbed three spots from 23rd after a fighting 116.