Brian Lara set to play in Bushfire relief match, confirms Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia have confirmed on Saturday that West Indian legend Brian Lara would be in the playing XI for the Bushfire relief match, which would be a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League finals. Lara would join the hosts of legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting amongst others.

After the confirmation of participation from the Indian contingent- Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed the inclusion of West Indian batsman Lara for the Bushfire relief match. Alongside that, CA have also announced that Dan Christian, Australian Football League star Nick Riewoldt and Holly Ferling would feature in the squad for the cause.

"To have Brian Lara playing in this match is an unbelievable win for our fans," said Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager of Fan Engagement, reported Cricbuzz.

Earlier, the Australian board revealed that former Australian players- Michael Clarke, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Brett Lee, Mike Hussey and Mathew Hayden and Shane Warne would be part of the event. While Ponting XI would be coached by Sachin Tendulkar, Warne XI would be guided by the West Indian legendary bowler Courtney Walsh. The game would also form as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League finals on Saturday.

"Nick Riewoldt, Dan Christian and Holly Ferling complete the squad nicely, adding a bit of bowling depth to an extremely talented line-up. We can't wait to see Lara out on the SCG with the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Shane Warne, Grace Harris, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Mike Hussey, Matthew Hayden and Elyse Villani."

The proceeds of the event would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to aid the ones that suffered as a result of the recent bushfires in the country.