Breaking stereotypes: The Nathan Ellis way

With 3 wins in 11 matches, needing to win all their remaining games to stay alive, qualification - let alone hosting the Eliminator - looked like a long shot for the Cane Train. And when they squared up against the Renegades at the Docklands on January 21, their fate was in the hands of one man.

One man who, six months ago, did not have a professional contract in any format of the game. One man who, six months ago, had contemplated moving back to Sydney from Hobart, before being invited over by Adam Griffith in the very last minute to join Tasmania’s pre-season. One man who, up until taking the ball to bowl the last over, had taken just 7 wickets in 10 matches and had been smashed for 23 runs off his previous over, an over that all but handed the initiative back to the chasing side. But everything can change in a moment, the world will turn their head around to take notice of a celebrating assassin and all Nathan Ellis needed was that one over to turn his future around. It all happens in a fairytale, doesn't it?

Skipper Matthew Wade, at that point in time, had no option but to trust Nathan Ellis of all people to keep Hobart alive in the tournament, for the 25-year-old was the only specialist bowler who was yet to bowl out. With 11 needed off the final over, and with a well-set Beau Webster batting on 48 at one end and Daniel Christian in the other, there was no way the Renegades were not going to spoil the Hobart party. But three slower balls and two yorkers later, the impossible happened. A military-medium bowler, who had all of 12 matches under his belt, had bowled his side to victory.

His efforts were acknowledged by his teammates, who rushed to the middle of the ground to mob the youngster, to let him know that he, of all people, was the reason why the Hurricanes were alive in the tournament. A scenario that Ellis, who before the Aussie summer was removing furniture, landscaping, installing air-conditioners and labouring on construction sites, would have never imagined, not even in his wildest dreams.

At the first glance of Nathan Ellis, no way would you think that he is good enough to play cricket at the highest level, or at least be your ‘go-to’ bowler. He’s not tall and lanky, meaning he does not generate a great deal of bounce, he does not really move the ball in the air and most importantly, his deliveries seldom cross the 138 kph mark on the speed guns. On top of all this, he is not a witty customer who bamboozles batsmen with his variations either.

A combination of all this made me utter these shameful words when I got the first glimpse of Ellis after one of his trundlers was whacked over mid-wicket by Marcus Stoinis: “How is he even playing in the BBL? Summa team’a fill panna ivana edhuthurkaangala?” (Have they picked him in the team just to fill up the slot?). It’s fair to say that Ellis didn’t leave quite the first impression on me and it’s fair to say that I do regret uttering those words. It’s also fair to say that he made me eat humble pie.

Because unlike the age-old saying, first impressions aren’t a thing in cricket. Maybe in an interview, maybe on Tinder, but not on a cricket field. If it were, I wouldn’t be writing this article. In fact, first impressions can be deceptive and Nathan Ellis’ rise in BBL 09 is a testament to the same.

If Ellis has shown one thing throughout the course of this BBL season, though, it’s that he is here to break stereotypes. For, he does not, in any way, fit the attributes that we are so accustomed to seeing in an Australian bowler - Tall, quick, aggressive, intimidating and always on the batsmen’s ears.

These are also attributes that we’ve seen in the out-and-out pace bowling products that the BBL, over the years, has produced, be it Pat Cummins or Big Billy Stanlake or more recently, Jhye Richardson. Ellis, on the other hand, is soft-spoken, placid, and wears a smile on his face; he is almost like the twin brother of Denis Shapovalov.

There is one attribute, however, that makes him stand apart from the rest of the young men in the country, if not the rest of the world - the ability, the self-confidence to back himself to execute what he’s good at, over and over again, irrespective of what the end result is. Being able to execute a reverse-swinging yorker at the death is one thing, but backing yourself to do the same after being taken to the cleaners by the batsman is a completely different ball-game altogether; it is what separates the best from the rest.

In the words of Ellis himself, "The best bowlers are the ones that get hit for a four or a six, or bowl a bad over, and come back as if nothing has happened.” And it is this forget-everything-that-happened-in-the-last-ball approach that has seen the 25-year-old firmly establish himself as the best death bowler in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Ellis has hoyed down 127 deliveries between overs 15-20 in this BBL - the most for any bowler in the competition - and has conceded 183 runs in those deliveries at an Economy Rate of 8.64 which, again, is also the best for any bowler in the competition who has bowled a minimum of 10 death overs; Better than Chris Morris, better than Rashid Khan and better than Chris Jordan.

Ellis was not destined for this, though. He, most certainly, would have not played all 15 matches in the Hurricanes’ campaign had it not been for Riley Meredith’s tournament-ending injury. As admitted by his coach Griffith, "We thought we'd have a few other cattle on the park throughout the tournament." But sport, especially cricket, is funny and over the course of the past 18 months, it’s injuries that have engendered the best stories, from Mayank Agarwal to Marnus Labuschagne to Haris Rauf to Zak Crawley; destiny works in weird, quirky ways.

But the Nathan Ellis we’re seeing today is not a product of destiny, rather a concoction of peerless hard work and immovable self-belief. The Hurricanes’ campaign might have ended, but Ellis’ journey has just begun. Could he be an outside pick for the WT20, especially given that Australia are in dire need of death-over specialists? You never know. He has, thus far, taken the right steps, asked the right questions and most certainly put his name in the hat. One thing is certain, though: he most definitely won’t be needing to remove furniture, install air-conditioners or labour on construction sites any time in the near future.

Cricket FootBall Kabaddi Basketball Hockey SportsCafe