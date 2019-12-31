Yet to see the four-day Test proposal, states Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on December 30, revealed that he is yet to receive the ICC’s proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023. Ganguly, on Monday, said it’s “too early” to comment on the new idea by the International Cricket Council.

After Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts revealed his complete support on the idea of having four-day Test matches, the Aussies likely to play its first four-day Test against Afghanistan at home next summer. Now, according to Tony Irish, the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) cricket committee will be formally considering the trimming of Test matches to four days from five for the 2023-2031 cycle keeping the World Test championship in mind.

While the four-day Test concept is already prevalent in domestic cricket, it’s not a new idea in international cricket either. Before this, England and Ireland have played one earlier this year and South Africa and Zimbabwe, too, played one four-day Test in 2017.

Irish, who is the head of Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA), said that the ICC would need to understand exactly how the cricket aspects are intended to work and then would need to take that to the players. This concept is to stage more global events and take the pressure of scheduling off players.

However, BCCI President Ganguly has refused to make any comment on the proposal so far. Ganguly, who has been speaking with the fellow boards for his Super Series idea, is not ready to comment on the four-day Test concept yet.

“First we will have to see the proposal, let it come and then we will see. It’s too early to say. Can’t comment just like this,” Ganguly said, according to PTI, at the Eden Gardens.