VVS Laxman's knock versus South Africa in Durban 2010 the best of the decade, states Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has picked VVS Laxman’s 2010 Durban Test knock as the performance of the decade, while ranking Nathan Lyon’s 8 wickets in Bangalore Test as the second-best. Nehra justified that Laxman’s knock bagged the first position given the importance of the knock.

The knock proved crucial for the touring side as they clinched an 87-run victory in the second Test of the three-match series. The win levelled the series before India drew the final Test to secure a historic series draw. Nehra also pointed out that it was incredible for an Australian finger spinner, Lyon, to scalp 8 wickets in the subcontinent.

“I was torn between between VVS and Nathan Lyon’s 8 for 50 in Bengaluru. Lyon’s was a great performance because it came against Indians batting in India. Importantly, it was the first day of the Test match. Yes, there was a little moisture in the pitch, and because of that he was getting turn, but that was only for the first hour or 90 minutes. An Australian finger spinner taking eight wickets is something spectacular,” Nehra told ESPNCricinfo.

“However, in the end, I opted for VVS, because of the circumstances. When India reached Durban, they were behind in the series already. They had lost badly by an innings in Centurion in the first Test,” he added.

Nehra said that Australia spinner Nathan Lyon’s 8/50 against India in Bengaluru in 2017 was a close second but Laxman’s knock edged past it because of its importance and how difficult the conditions were. Laxman scored a brave knock to set up a big first innings total, stitching important partnerships with tail-enders while facing the likes of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

“VVS’ innings was crucial: it was the reason India could set a formidable target of close to 300 for South Africa to chase. The Durban wicket was very tough to bat on, against a South African bowling attack that had Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, who were on top of their game at the time. Other than VVS, nobody barring Viru [Virender Sehwag] even touched 30.

“Some might say VVS has played similar innings before. But that innings was very special. He batted along with the tail, including stitching a partnership of about 70 with Zak [Zaheer Khan]. And VVS was the last man to get out.

“VVS’ performance is one that comes easily to my mind if you are talking about great Test batting,” he concluded.