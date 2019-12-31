Trevor Penny appointed as West Indies white-ball assistant coach

Warwickshire veteran Trevor Penny, who took up coaching in 2005, has been named the new assistant coach of the West Indies men's team for white-ball cricket. The 51-year-old from Zimbabwe, who specializes in fielding, has been roped in by the Windies on a two-year contract basis.

After 17 years of his cricketing career with Warwickshire, the county stalwart took to coaching and has a vast experience in the field. He has been the head coach of Sri Lanka, a consultant to the Netherlands team. He has worked in the IPL as well as with the Indian cricket team. Amongst his latest stints, was the one with Barbados Trident in CPL 2019.

As West Indies are set to play a full-fledged limited-overs series against Ireland starting January 7, comprising three ODIs and as many T20I matches, Penney will join the team on the 2nd of Jan. His goal is to groom the limited-overs teams for the upcoming T20 World Cups in Australia and India.

"I'm thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity to work with this brilliant bunch of cricketers and staff led by Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons. I've been lucky enough over the last few years to work with several members of the squad and the Caribbean is like 'home away from home' for me being involved in the CPL,” Penney said on his appointment.

"We have two big T20 World Cups coming up (in Australia 2020 and India 2021) and it's my aim to try and improve everybody and be as good as we can and hopefully win those two major ICC events for the great people of the West Indies."

Meanwhile, Windies head coach Phil Simmons has lauded Penney for his experience with top national teams and hopes him to be a valuable addition to the side.

"Trevor is an excellent coach and has demonstrated this everywhere he has worked. He has huge experience with Sri Lanka and India at the highest international level, and in most T20 leagues around the world including the CPL. He brings enormous energy and is very well respected by all the players," Simmons stated.