SA U-19 vs IND U-19 | India U19 lose third ODI but clinch series 2-1

India U-19 lost the third and final youth ODI against South Africa by five wickets but clinched the series courtesy two thumping series-defining wins. While skipper Priyam Garg’s half-century went in vain, the hosts rode on Jonathan Bird’s unbeaten 88 to clinch the encounter with 10 balls to spare.

As they embark on the mission to defend their U-19 World Cup, India U-19 side seem to have had a great start flattening South Africa U-19 in a match bilateral rubber in their own backyard. Although the visitors failed to win the final youth ODI, they clinched the series courtesy two thumping wins in the first two fixtures.

After being put in to bat, skipper Priyam Garg (52) steadied the innings along with N Tilak Varma (25), as the visitors lost three wickets before touching the 50 run mark. With Garg falling after his team touched the three-figure mark, the batting line up gave in as the South Africa U-19 side restricted India U-19to just 192. For the hosts, Pheku Moletsane (2/36) picked up two wickets and was involved in two run-outs.

Chasing a submissive total of 193, the hosts started off steadily with a 35-run opening stand. As South Africa U-19 lost their skipper Bryce Parsons (15) in the ninth over, Jonathan Bird (88*) and opener Andrew Louw (31) put on a 49-run stand before the latter was dismissed.

Bird stood strong at one end while stitching important partnerships with Luke Beaufort (14) and Jack Lees (29) to take their side home. While Bird and Beaufort amassed 48 runs together, it was the big 67-run stand between Bird and Lees which delivered the knockout blow to the India U-19 side.

As Garg’s half-century went in vain, Yashasvi Jaiswal picked up 2 wickets for 41 runs in his 8 overs to finish at the top of India U-19’s wicket column. Despite the loss in the third game, the visitors clinched the series 2-1.