Reports | ECB to back four-day Tests to ease player workload

It’s been more than a decade since T20 cricket was introduced and it also has been more than a decade since Test cricket, a 40-year-old tradition, has been suffocating and inching towards a painful end. As the condition of the longest format of the game worsens, as far as popularity and interest is concerned, the World is set to witness yet another desperate renovation to save the purest form of the sport.

Last week, Cricket Australia (CA) urged the cricketing nations to “seriously consider” four-day Test matches and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have now reportedly backed it. After D/N cricket, suggesting four-day Tests to replace the traditional five-day games is the second time Australia has stepped up to save the game.

ECB believes that it not only will be an adrenaline shot for Test match cricket but can also be a solution for managing players' workload management and complex international cricket scheduling.

“We believe it could provide a sustainable solution to the complex scheduling needs and player workloads we face as a global sport,” Telegraph quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying. “We’re definite proponents of the four-day Test concept, but cautiously so, as we understand it’s an emotive topic for players, fans and others who have concerns about challenging the heritage of Test cricket.”

A Telegraph report understands that the chances of four-day games completely replacing five-day Test matches by 2023 is as much as 50%. The four-day games are expected to sport 98 overs a day compared to the 90 overs of the traditional Test matches.

In order to be passed, the changes would need to be approved by the ICC’s cricket committee in 2020 and then voted through by the chief executive's board, which comprises representatives from member nations. Administrators have been happy with how the recent four-day Test matches have gone.

“One of our top priorities is to underpin a healthy future for Test cricket while we continue to build accessible ways for new fans to enjoy our sport,” said the spokesperson. “We are strongly behind a thorough and considered consultation where all opinions are explored.”