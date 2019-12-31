Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Playing for India a dream but I’m not thinking about selection, reveals Abhimanyu Easwaran

Bengal Ranji team captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has expressed his dream of playing for his country, however, the youngster is not swayed by selection pressure. Under him, in this new Ranji season, Bengal have won one game against Kerala and drawn the recently concluded game against Andhra Pradesh.

For Abhimanyu Easwaran, originally from Dehradun, winning a trophy “is the best feeling ever” and especially winning matches for Bengal is always something great. He believes in giving the best for his team. While the 24-year-old always wished to lead his team from the front, captaining the Bengal side came as a sweet surprise to the Dehradun boy, who moved to Bengal 13 years ago.

“Winning a trophy is the best feeling ever. We have lost a few finals. We won the KSCA tournament. Winning the Duleep Trophy, the Deodhar Trophy two years back in Dharamsala... these were great moments. Winning matches for Bengal is always special. If I can stay till the end and win the match for my team, then it is the best moment for me,” Easwaran was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.

“I always wanted to lead my side from the front. But when I started playing for Bengal I never thought I would be the captain. Don’t really think about these things. If my team, selectors and association think that I need to do the job, I am ready,” he added.

With a First Class average of almost 50, Easwaran made it to the forefront in the previous Ranji season, wherein he amassed 861 runs at 95.66 batting average. However, he didn’t make the cut to play for India. But he’s not swayed by the pressure of non-selection.

“Obviously, playing for the country is the dream when you start playing cricket or any other sport. Am waiting for that moment. Hopefully, it comes soon. But I am not really thinking about selection. All I can do is give my best every single day. It is really important for me if I can learn at least one thing every day, learn something from somebody and try and improve myself as a cricketer,” Easwaran asserted.