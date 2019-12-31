Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | My frustrations motivated me to prove myself in the long format, reveals Baltej Singh

Punjab fast bowler Baltej Singh has revealed that it was his frustration in being tagged a white-ball bowler that motivated him to prove his worth in the long format of the game. Baltej also opened up about his relationship with Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh, who is a major source of his support.

Growing up in Ludhiana's Kaddon village, with his father, Jagjit Singh, a boxer in the Army, Baltej's first love was hockey. However, since appearing at a fast bowlers trials at the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), he hasn’t looked back. Though he was picked in the Punjab under-19 squad and became the state’s best bowler in Cooch Behar (four-day cricket) and Vinoo Mankad (one-day cricket) trophies, Baltej was handed a major blow when he was left behind in the national under-19 squad selection — which was followed by a back injury.

While forced to the sidelines in 2015, he attended an MRF Pace Foundation coaching clinic in Chennai, where he met Australian great Glenn McGrath — who revitalised his career, in some ways.

"My pace dropped from high 130s (kilometres per hour) to mid-120s. McGrath told me to stop worrying about lack of pace and realise that I was a seam bowler with natural bounce, which meant that if I bowled in the right areas, I could get wickets. I used to think I was not good enough to play red-ball cricket. Tags don't let you become a complete cricketer. The frustration motivated me to prove self in long format,” Baltej told TOI in an interview.

Still, in 10 seasons for Punjab since his Ranji Trophy debut in 2011, Baltej has played only 10 first-class matches, given Punjab's fast bowling surplus of VRV Singh, Manpreet Gony, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, and Barinder Sran.

"The competition was so tough that I got in only if a couple of them were injured or doing national duty,” he said.

In the past two seasons, however, he has had an increasing role in the line-up, thanks to his captain Mandeep Singh’s support.

"The captain is a man of brutal honesty, who is quick to point out your flaws. Of all my captains, so far, he is the best in technical analysis. He told me to work on my fitness and pace in the pre-season. I shed a few pounds and, look, now I am in the best shape of my career,” Baltej added.