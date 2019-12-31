Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Ashok Dinda kept out of the Ranji squad vs Gujarat

Opener Sudip Chatterjee had a very poor Vijay Hazare Trophy followed by a disappointing start to the Ranji Trophy season, scoring only 24 runs in two games. Thus he was dropped by the selectors and potential replacements are opener Sudip Gharami, Kazi Junaid Saif along with pacer Ayan Bhattacharyya from the U-23 side. Another notable exclusion is that of veteran pacer Ashok Dinda who has been left out of the squad on disciplinary grounds.