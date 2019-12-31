Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Ashok Dinda kept out of the Ranji squad vs Gujarat

Today at 10:41 AM
Veteran pacer Ashok Dinda has not been included in Bengal's squad on disciplinary grounds for their next Ranji Trophy game versus Gujarat. The Bengal selectors have also dropped opener Sudip Chatterjee after his poor run of form and are now looking to bring in youngsters from the U-23 squad.
Opener Sudip Chatterjee had a very poor Vijay Hazare Trophy followed by a disappointing start to the Ranji Trophy season, scoring only 24 runs in two games. Thus he was dropped by the selectors and potential replacements are opener Sudip Gharami, Kazi Junaid Saif along with pacer Ayan Bhattacharyya from the U-23 side. Another notable exclusion is that of veteran pacer Ashok Dinda who has been left out of the squad on disciplinary grounds.
CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya’s statement stating “based on team management views, the selectors didn’t consider Mr Dinda for inclusion in the team at this stage," is clear to show that there are still conflicts between the team management and the pacer.
Ishan Porel has, fortunately, fit in really well for Bengal and is putting stellar performances. However, with him soon to leave for the India A matches, it will be interesting to see whether Dinda gets back his place in the starting eleven.
Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumder, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Gharami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Koushik Ghosh, B Amit, Ayan Bhattacharya, Kazi Junaid Saifi.
