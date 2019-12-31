Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw to feature in Karnataka clash

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on Monday, confirmed that opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will both turn up for the side's crucial clash against Karnakata, that will commence on January 3 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The duo did feature in each of the state side's first two games against Baroda and Railways and will be looking to bat their side to victory come Friday.

Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube, who came under fire for 'skipping' the Ranji Trophy games without notice, were both left out from the squad as the duo would be travelling with the Indian team after being named in the limited-over squads to face both Sri Lanka and Australia. Shardul Thakur, who will also be with the Indian team, has also been left out, while young batsman Sarfaraz Khan has been included in the 15-man squad.