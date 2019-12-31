Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw to feature in Karnataka clash

Today at 10:08 AM
The Indian duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw are set to turn out for the state side for the team's crucial encounter against Karnataka that will commence on January 3. After thrashing Baroda in the first match, Mumbai suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Railways in their second game.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on Monday, confirmed that opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will both turn up for the side's crucial clash against Karnakata, that will commence on January 3 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The duo did feature in each of the state side's first two games against Baroda and Railways and will be looking to bat their side to victory come Friday.
Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube, who came under fire for 'skipping' the Ranji Trophy games without notice, were both left out from the squad as the duo would be travelling with the Indian team after being named in the limited-over squads to face both Sri Lanka and Australia. Shardul Thakur, who will also be with the Indian team, has also been left out, while young batsman Sarfaraz Khan has been included in the 15-man squad.
After thrashing Baroda by 309 runs in their first encounter of the season, Mumbai suffered a shocking, embarrassing defeat at home at the hands of Railways, losing by 10 wickets. Their clash against Karnataka will commence on January 3, after which they will travel to Chennai on January 11 to take on a struggling Tamil Nadu side.
