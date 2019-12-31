Need to perform on consistent basis, acknowledges Mustafizur Rahman

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is hping that now that he is back to full fitness, he will be able to bowl with the consistency that had made him an overnight suggestion. Mustafizur had failed to impress in the three-match T20I series against India but looked to be back in form in the BPL.

Mustafizur had burst on to the scene in 2015 against India and had become a star quickly. His variations and extreme change of pace were enough to bamboozle the batsmen, However, injuries have hampered the growth of the 24-year-old and he has been frequently on the sidelines. He is hopeful that now with full fitness back and impressive performances in the last couple of games in the BPL, he will be able to play more consistently and help his team win games of cricket.

"It is not like everything is ok but I am trying. But doing well in only two matches won't help much as I need to perform on consistent basis," Mustafizur said, reported Cricbuzz.

"Today the best part was that my run-up was smooth and so I could bowl the way I wanted to. Earlier whenever I tried to bowl something different or trying to bowl my yorker my foot was landing outside but now I am trying to sort it out," he added.

Mustafizur obviously mentioned that he likes bowling in the day more as at night, the dew factor comes into play to negate the effect of his slow cutters.

"It is better for me if the game is on day time because my biggest weapon is my cutter and it is effective in dry wicket. At night it is hard to bowl the cutter because of the wicket [because the ball skids more as it is wet due to dew]," he opined.

The Bangladesh team management has been keeping a close eye on his performance and they believe that he is getting back to his beat which will eventually help the team.

"We don't have any doubt on his skill but he needed to execute it in the middle and the way he is doing it now it is certainly very good news for Bangladesh cricket," national selector Habibul Bashar said.