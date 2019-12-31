Lost my control, was unprofessional and wrong, admits Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar accepted that the year 2019 was his worst year as a commentator and analyst. Manjrekar got into banters with fellow commentators more often than not and also his prediction about Ravindra Jadeja being a bits and pieces player fell flat on its face after the semifinal.

Sanjay Manjrekar more often than not falls into some or the other controversy due to his comments. Be it an on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle, banters on twitter, or predictions about players whom he thinks will not do well but end up doing well. Thus he is of the firm opinion that this has been his worst year as a commentator and an analyst.

"This has professionally been the worst year for me as an analyst and a commentator," Manjrekar said in a chat show on ESPNCricinfo.

A lot of that was due to Jadeja's whirlwind innings in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand which almost won the game for India. This was right after Manjrekar had opined that Jadeja was a bits and pieces player and not good enough to play in the team as a pure batsman or a bowler.

"I say it because the day I made that (bits and pieces) comment, the very next game in the World Cup Semifinal, Jadeja played a blinder of an innings, the kind of batting that we have never seen from him. Had I said the same about Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant then we would have won the World Cup," chuckled Manjrekar.

Manjrekar also confessed that he had lost his control during the on-air spat with fellow-commentator Harsha Bhogle and he immediately apologised and believed that something like that was very unprofessional from his side.

"See one thing I pride myself on is being professional and in that particular moment, I was losing my control. I was unprofessional, I was wrong and something that I regret. So I think what really bothers me is that I let my emotions get the better of me," Majrekar confessed.

