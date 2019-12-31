AUS v NZ | I’m here and I’m preparing to play, attests Mitchell Swepson

Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has said that he is preparing himself to make his debut at the SCG in the third and final Test against New Zealand, in case he gets an opportunity. The Swepson also expressed his feelings on the probability of the SCG test being hindered by bushfire smoke.

The Aussies, having already won the series with two comprehensive wins at Perth and Melbourne, will look to complete their utter domination over their neighbours in Sydney. However, it may also be a chance, as the legendary Shane Warne pointed out, for one or two key players to be rested, offering an opportunity for a youngster at the international stage.

“My hope is realistic. I’m here for a reason. Obviously, the team’s doing really well at the moment. It is a tough team to crack into. But I’m here and I’m preparing to play. In regard to selection, there’s nothing I can do,” Swepson told cricket.com.au.

“It’s great to have you Warnie in your corner. But, as Gaz said, I don’t think he’ll be putting his hands to rest any time soon. If I get an opportunity, it’ll probably be conditions-based. It won’t be anyone putting their hands up to rest."

However, quite a lot of talk off the field has included the possibility that the match may be hindered heavily — even called off entirely — in case the Air Quality Index (AQI) drops even further. Swepson, who had played at the SCG in the Sheffield Shield match two weeks ago, said that the situation wasn’t as bad as it looked like from afar.

“No, not really. No issues. I think the photos looked a bit worse than what it was like in the middle. We didn’t really have too many issues with vision, or anything like that. There wasn’t any talk between the players about coming off. I’m not too sure how the vision will be from the stands. Maybe it’ll be an inconvenience,” he said.

“The guys that are in control will make the call. If we need to come off, we need to come off cause the vision’s not great,” Swepson added.