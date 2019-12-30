AUS vs NZ | Would love to bowl alongside Mitchell Swepson, reveals Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon, who is currently the only spin representative in the bowling department, has welcomed the prospect of bowling alongside Mitchell Swepson. Lyon has also admitted that the combination between them could add more pressure to the Kiwi side who are already 2-0 down in the series.

Australia’s spin department has had a lot of names being thrown in the air in the past, with Steven O’Keefe and Ashton Agar in the mix multiple times. However, this time around, the selectors have gone ahead with a brave option of putting the leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson alongside the sole spinner Nathan Lyon in the playing XI. Following Shane Warne’s comments of Lyon making way for Swepson, the offie hit back by asking if Warne had ever rested for the inclusion of Stuart MacGill into the playing XI.

"There's always talk about two spinners, but Mitch has been bowling brilliantly for Queensland. It's great we're able to have a very versatile squad for whatever conditions we're faced with; we can come up with a decent side," he said.

Swepson was part of the Australian squad earlier in 2017 during their India tour but could not make his debut against India. However, following that, the leggie has performed consistently on the domestic circuit and with 12 wickets became the second-choice spinner after Lyon. The offie was in constant praise of the leggie and said he would be valuable for the SCG Test.

"He's a great fella to start off with and he gives it a rip which is what I really love to see about all spinners. If we can give it a rip and try and spin the ball, that's our main focus. I'm a big fan of Mitch, it's great to see him around the squad. If he gets his chance, fingers crossed we can have a great combination together,” he added.