Virat Kohli named skipper in Ricky Ponting’s decade Test XI

Virat Kohli has been a feature of several XIs of this decade, with Ricky Ponting’s one to be the latest to feature the Indian skipper. Surprisingly, Kohli is the only Indian player to feature on the list this year, with no mentions to the leading wicket-taker of this decade, Ravichandran Ashwin or the pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Further, the Australian has picked up as many as four Englishmen in the squad much to the surprise of the Aussie fans.