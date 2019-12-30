SA vs ENG | Dominic Sibley adds to list of sick players in South Africa

England opener Dominic Sibley became the latest to fall sick in South Africa, adding to the long list of players to have fallen sick on the tour. England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday has confirmed about the opener to have been hit by “sickness bug” who scored 4 and 29 in the first Test.

Dominic Sibley has been the latest addition to the long list of players to have fallen sick on the ongoing South Africa tour. The opener's sickness has been confirmed by ECB on Monday. The ECB has also given some good news on the improvement status of allrounder Chris Woakes and spinner Jack Leach.

Captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler were also struck by “sickness-bug” when they felt unwell during the first Test in Centurion. Meanwhile, seamers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad had no match practise before the Test as they were down will illness.

Allrounder Ben Stokes was also treated for dehydration on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, while middle-order batter Ollie Pope made way for Jonny Bairstow as he also suffered from illness.

In total 17 members including players and support staff, has fallen prey to “sickness-bug”.

"We are not going to hide behind that as an excuse but a lot of our squad have been taken ill over the last two weeks. There are certain things you try to control but some that you can’t. We’ve done very well that it did not affect as many it could," Root told reporters on Sunday.