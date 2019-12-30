Reports | Ravi Shastri meets Jay Shah to discuss Indian cricket's roadmap

During the two-day meeting by the BCCI in Mumbai, where a number of decisions have been taken and a lot of plans came to the fore, Jay Shah silently went to a plush hotel near Colaba Causeway in South Mumbai - minutes away from BCCI's Cricket Centre office in Churchgate - to discuss Indian cricket's roadmap with coach Ravi Shastri . The duo consciously avoided meeting in the BCCI office to avoid the hype and speculations could be avoided.

The major points that were discussed in the meeting was to ensure the team’s needs are met as Shah wanted to know first-hand from the coach about his plans for the side. Shastri pointed out the hotel, food, gym and other logistical improvements as the major factors that the team needs besides having a discussion on rehabilitation for injured players and the use of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in a proper way.