Once ICC has a clearer picture of four-day Tests, it will be taken to the players, reveals Tony Irish

Head of the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) Tony Irish has revealed that the ICC is taking the four-day Test matches idea into serious consideration. Irish said the idea has two aspects and revealed that the goal was to have a coherent structure for the same.

Keeping the ICC World Test Championship in focus, the four-day Tests concept could become mandatory from 2023 and the council’s cricket committee is soon set to formally consider the idea. The entire concept of it is based on taking off pressure from players, who usually have a very packed schedule. Rigorous discussions have begun regarding the same and member boards are considering all aspects. However, as of now, the cricketers don’t seem to be very pleased with the idea of four-day Tests as it would feel like taking a step back from the five-day format.

"We would need to understand exactly how the cricket aspects are intended to work and we would need to take that to the players. In the past, many players have been against a change to four days. However, if we have a clear picture of how it all works in an improved and well-structured schedule, then it would be something that could be taken to the players for their consideration,” Irish was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

While it does take away one day from the five-day format, these matches will have an increased number of minimum overs in a day, from 90 to 98. This will mean that only 58 fewer overs will be bowled compared to the original format.

"There are two aspects to four-day Tests, the cricket aspect and the scheduling aspect. It would take pressure off the schedule but our concern would be that the ad hoc way the schedule currently works they would simply plug in more cricket into the gaps. If introduced it therefore has to be part of a more coherent structure,” revealed Irish.

Meanwhile, CEO of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts is in complete support of the idea, with Australia likely to play its first four-day Test against Afghanistan at home next summer.