Justice Deepak Verma set to be the new Ombudsman, President to be elected by January 13

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will have a new Ombudsman in the form of Justice Deepak Verma, who will elect the president by January 13. This was decided in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the DDCA which also had many dramatic events that unfolded and a lot of chaos took place.

DDCA have decided to appoint Justice Deepak Verma as their new Ombudsman, with him choosing the President by the 13th of January in their annual general meeting. The meeting reportedly had many dramatic events and chaos including the Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda being manhandled by the Apex Council members.

"We had five points; all were adopted. Yes, we had a few debates, but nothing worth mentioning," DDCA director Sanjay Bhardwaj told TOI.

It is reported that many of the ideas in the GBM were forcefully made to accept despite some of the members opposing it. This lead to many verbal and alleged physical arguments between the members of the DDCA and the Apex Council members.

The points discussed in the AGM were about the accounts, re-appointment of two directors and electing a new Ombudsman and Justice Deepak Verma was asked to take the responsibility of the same.

"Before the 13th, we will have a new president as per Ombudsman diktat," an official said.

Cricket FootBall Kabaddi Basketball Hockey SportsCafe

Cricket FootBall Kabaddi Basketball Hockey SportsCafe