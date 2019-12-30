IND vs AUS | Australia rope in D’Arcy Short as replacement for injured Sean Abbott

Australia have named all-rounder D’Arcy Short as the replacement for injured pacer Sean Abbott in the ODI squad for the 3-match series against India in January. Abbott suffered a side-strain due to which he will now miss the ODI series, with Short being the third spinning option for the visitors.

“It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup,” selector Trevor Hohns said, reported Cricket Australia.

With an abundance of pacers in the squad- Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - the Australian management decided to get a spinner and an opening batsman as a cover, with the conditions likely to favour the spinners.

“D’Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely. His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad.”