ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli ends year as top-ranked batsman; Cheteshwar Pujara slips to No.4

India skipper Virat Kohli continued his dominance, ending the year as the top-ranked batsman, while Cheteshwar Pujara dropped one place to finish the year at five. Jasprit Bumrah stayed stagnant at six, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami maintained their place in the top ten.

It has been a glorious year for Indian cricket, especially in the longest format of the game, and the final ICC Test rankings of the year is evidence of the same. India skipper Virat Kohli, who had yet another outstanding year, finished atop the rankings with 928 points, ahead of Australia's Steve Smith.

With the return of Steven Smith, a fierce battle raged between the two batting greats to clinch the top spot and Kohli seems to have won it comprehensively, having clinched the top spot with 928 points, 17 more than his Aussie counterpart who sits at 911 points.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson grabbed the third spot while Marnus Labuschagne, following a fabulous stint in Test cricket, climbed one place to grab the fourth spot. The rapid rise of Labuschagne, however, has meant that India's Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara went down a place to end up fifth in the list, as India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane ended the year joint seventh with 759 points to his name.

An injured Jasprit Bumrah maintained his sixth spot on the list while Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner and Kagiso Rabada occupied the top three places in the bowler's rankings. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami made up the bottom two of the top 10 of the bowler's rankings.