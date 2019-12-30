Bookie involved in county scandal an acquaintance of PCB, reveals Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has revealed that the bookie who played a part in the 2012 County fixing scandal is an acquaintance of the PCB. While Kaneria accepted the charge of playing the middleman in the scandal, he pointed out that he didn’t sell his country like some of his other teammates did.

Having been dragged into controversy after former Pakistan international Shoaib Akhtar revealed him being discriminated on the basis of religion, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria opened up about the 2012 County fixing scandal he was embroiled in. Kaneria conceded that the bookie involved in the incident was an acquaintance of PCB officials and Pakistan players.

Kaneria revealed that the bookmaker toured the country regularly on PCB’s invitation. The scandal involved the leggie’s Essex teammate Mervyn Westfield, who was later jailed for his role.

"I have always been portrayed from the wrong angle. When people have the opportunity to speak the truth, they do not, they twist facts and tell. I am telling you the reality today. In my case, the people who introduced me to the person, who were they? My case is open to all," Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

"The entire Pakistan team knew that person (spot-fixer) and so did the officials. That person also kept coming to Pakistan on official tours. He was invited by the PCB. I never knew that person personally. I was introduced to him by stating that both of us belong to the same religion."

Westfield had accepted USD 7,862 from an illegal bookmaker, Anu Bhatt, for conceding 12 runs in an over. Kaneria was labelled the middleman in the deal, having introduced Westfield to Bhatt. The 39-year-old complained of discrimination by the governing body as he stressed he didn’t sell his country like the others.

"People who speak about fixing, they should read the charges that were labelled against me. I had accepted both the charges. I made a mistake but I didn't sell my country.

"Here there are people who have sold their country and went to jail and then they are still welcomed to the team. I never sold my country for money."

"I played for 10 years with determination and hard work. I didn't make excuses that I have a back injury nor did I took early retirement. I used to bowl 30-40 overs in a day. My fingers used to bled, I gave blood to the cricket pitch but I didn't give any chance to anyone to replace me," he said.