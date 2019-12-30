Better to include more teams in Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Super ODI Series’ idea, opines Faf du Plessis

Today at 6:28 PM
Faf du Plessis after South Africa’s 107 runs win over England in the Boxing Day Test has criticised BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s idea of a ‘super ODI series’ involving top 4 nations. He opined inclusion of more teams rather than minimising number of teams in a tournament will benefit cricket.
Previously, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly proposed an idea of a ‘four-nation’ ODI series that will include India, England, Australia and another top ODI team.
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis reacted on it after their 107 runs win over England in the first Test of the ongoing four-match series. He criticised the annual ‘super ODI series’ involving four-nation.
“The last year or so you can see what’s going on in terms of the big three countries. There’s a lot of movement going towards that, a lot more matches being played against the top three, or big three. It’s probably better if you include more teams, the better to grow the game as much as you can,” Faf said in a press meet after the Centurion Test.
Du Plessis also expressed his views on the new Test-playing nations, Afghanistan and Ireland not getting enough fixtures. “There’s a lot of smaller nations not playing a lot of Test cricket, they’re actually playing less,” he aired.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.