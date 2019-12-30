AUS vs NZ | Will Somerville to replace injured Trent Boult for the Sydney Test

Off-spinner Will Somerville is set to replace Trent Boult in New Zealand's squad for the Third Test against Australia. Sydney pitch traditionally is suited more to the spinners and Somerville will provide skipper Kane Williamson with an extra spinning option in the absence of Boult.

Tret Boult fractured his right-hand during New Zealand's first innings against Australia in the Boxing Day Test and was immediately ruled out of the match and the rest of the series. New Zealand have named off-spinner Will Somerville as his replacement for the Sydney Test owing to the extra purchase that the spinners get from the wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

35-year-old Somerville has played three Tests for New Zealand and has picked up 14 wickets and given the conditions in Sydney, head coach Gary Stead believes that he is the right man to replace Boult in the playing eleven.

"There's no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia. Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height," Stead said in a statement, reported India Today.

Somerville has played a lot of domestic cricket for New South Wales and thus knows the Sydney pitch really well. Stead wants this knowledge of Somerville to be used to its full advantage and thus he has got a nod in the playing eleven. Further, his experience of bowling against the Aussies would help the Kiwi side immensely having already been reduced to 2-0 in the series.

"The fact he's played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test," Stead asserted.

Australia having won the first Test by 296 runs and the second Test by 247 runs have already wrapped up the series. The onus now lies on New Zealand to play for pride and stage a strong comeback to try and have a consolation win.