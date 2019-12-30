AUS vs NZ | Mitchell Swepson deserves call-up for Sydney Test, attests Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar clarified that he has done away with Mitchell Swepson being called up for the third Test ahead of him and stated that the leg-spinner deserved the call-up. Agar also shared that his only concern going forward was the BBL fixture against Brisbane where an inform Chris Lynn awaits them.

Following his below-par performance in the Sheffield Shield this season, Ashton Agar was overlooked by the selectors, with leggie Mitchell Swepson being handed a call-up for the final Test of the Trans-Tasman Trophy. The left-arm spinner has picked up only 3 wickets in the Shield this season at an underwhelming average of 136.

Agar, while sharing that he had no hard feelings on being omitted from the Test side, wished for Swepson to do well should the leggie make his debut. The omission also dented Agar’s hopes for the Bangladesh tour where at least three spinners are expected to be included in the extended squad.

"Certainly no disappointment, and absolutely no bitterness. I hope Sweppo goes really well," Agar told cricket.com.au.

"I think I may have been on a sort of standby. But Mitch Swepson has bowled beautifully this year. His control looks great, he's bowling lovely wrong-uns and he deserves his spot there.

"It will be interesting to see what make-up they go with. I doubt they're going to play another spinner just because their quicks are firing so nicely."

The next thing on Agar's mind, however, is Perth Scorchers' encounter with Brisbane Heat at the Metricon Stadium, where an inform Chris Lynn awaits his side. The Scorchers would need to neutralise Lynn, fresh off his 94 against Sydney Sixers, who will be looking to put an end to the Western Australian side's two-game winning streak. Agar believes the same plans that allowed them to dismiss Sixers opener Josh Philippe cheaply last week might work against Lynn.

"We changed the pace up, we didn't give them two balls that were the same. That's what you need to do to Lynny," Agar said. "Fortunately we've got two spinners as well - myself and Fawad Ahmed - who might be able to do a good job against him. If we follow the blueprint from the last game, I think we'll be ok."