VIDEO | Bails refuse to come out of groove as 'lucky' Henry Nicholls stops by no-ball sign

The story, however, doesn’t end there, in fact, it starts from here. The edge hit the leg-stump and the sound was so prominent that Nicholls looked back almost certain that he was out, only to be stopped by the 'no-ball' sign shown by the umpire. To his and everyone’s real surprise though, the bails were stay put as it was and the ball had raced to the fine-leg boundary for a boundary. Commentators were stunned, as was Nicholls himself.