Twitter reacts to Peter Siddle retiring from International cricket
Today at 12:09 PM
Australian pacer Peter Siddle has announced his decision to retire from international cricket with immediate effect. The Victorian pacer in his illustrious career of 11 years took 221 Test wickets in 67 matches. Twitter reacted on the same and wishes poured in for the veteran Aussie pacer.
What a fantastic career!
Peter Siddle has retired from international cricket, effective immediately. The end of a fantastic Australian career, claiming 221 wickets in 67 Test Matches across 12 years. And one birthday hat-trick. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/WOL1HxTwP7— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) December 28, 2019
Absolutely
Probably the greatest Peter Siddle moment pic.twitter.com/7OUoVjFxc2— Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) December 29, 2019
67 Tests— AISHVARYA JAIN (@aishvaryjain) December 29, 2019
221 wickets
12 Years
Peter Siddle retires from international cricket from immediate effect! What a great Cricketer! 🏏
Heart and soul of Australian cricket
Veteran Australian bowler Peter Siddle announced his international retirement Sunday after a 67-Test career, with national coach Justin Langer praising him as giving his "heart and soul" to the team. #AUSvNZL #Australia— Pakistan Chronicle (@PakChronicle_) December 29, 2019
pic.twitter.com/n1xlbQPLrS
For the love of the game
Siddle is/was an absolutely quality player. Not only for what he does with the ball, but his passion and drive, filled the team. I can guarantee than some international batsman are quite pleased though.— Matt Mccabe Brown (@MattMccabeBrown) December 29, 2019
True
In the world of complicated showmanship, a rural Victorian played the sport for the love of it. Sport does not have many like Peter Siddle any more nor will it have it.— Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) December 29, 2019
Great career
Great player, great bloke, great mate, great @NMFCOfficial fan, always first player picked in my team. Congrats @petersiddle403 pic.twitter.com/K67Juesloo— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 29, 2019
Thank you for the memories
Go well Peter Siddle. Beyond big wickets at big moments, and his obvious dedication, he made those around him better w/ partnership bowling and constant, nagging pressure. 221 Test wickets deserves respect. You don’t have to be a great to achieve something great.— Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) December 28, 2019
My most enduring memory of Peter Siddle will always be him in absolute bits after bowling himself into the ground at Adelaide Oval in 2012 trying in vain to roll South Africa. A legend with a heart the size of the Ponsford Stand, what an asset he’s been to Australian cricket. https://t.co/TN2Flws4OJ— Rudi (@RudiEdsall) December 28, 2019
Awesome international career mate @petersiddle403 one of the best people I’ve met in cricket. #legend— Trent Woodhill (@TrentWoodhill) December 29, 2019
