Cricket

    Twitter reacts to Peter Siddle retiring from International cricket

    Twitter reacts to Peter Siddle retiring from International cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:09 PM

    Australian pacer Peter Siddle has announced his decision to retire from international cricket with immediate effect. The Victorian pacer in his illustrious career of 11 years took 221 Test wickets in 67 matches. Twitter reacted on the same and wishes poured in for the veteran Aussie pacer.

    What a fantastic career!

    Absolutely

    Heart and soul of Australian cricket

    For the love of the game

    True

    Great career

    Thank you for the memories

    SportsCafe

