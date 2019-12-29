SA vs ENG | Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes get involved in a spat on Day 3

After a wave of illness put captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler down, a heated argument between Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes further soured the proceedings on Day 3 for the first Test. While the reason behind the spat between the two teammates was unclear, it sure did go on for some time.

Following Buttler taking off keeping gloves and Root leaving the field, both due to illness, England still had added reasons to worry after a heated on-field exchange between English pacers stunned one and all. The English vice-captain was seen having a go at senior fast bowler Broad in England’s team huddle after a South African wicket fell early on Day 3.

As soon as that took place, it grabbed the commentators’, Nasser Hussain and Michael Holding, attention. Hussain pressed it was not a regular exchange but a heated one and the former captain appreciated the fact that the two, who according to Nasser have a problem with each, got it out on the open.

“England’s hot in the weather and not feeling well. I’m pleased that a few words were exchanged to be honest. (They’ve) got a problem with each other, Broad has said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and England’s vice-captain picks him up on it. I don’t mind that at all,” remarked Hussain.

“Well that doesn’t look like a very friendly conversation, does it? I’m not sure what started it, but hopefully it will end soon,” Michael Holding added.

Meanwhile, the former West Indies cricketer also shed light on an incident, when Dwaine Pretorious came out to bat and the English captain in a conversation with Broad and Stokes,

"When Pretorius was on his way out to bat, there was a little bit of a conversation between the captain (Root), vice-captain (Stokes) and Stuart Broad. Not too sure what it was all about, what started it, but obviously the vice-captain was not a very happy man,” claimed Holding.

While early in the day England had enough reasons to worry about, Day 3 ended well for them with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley putting up an unbeaten opening partnership of 121. England’s target was 376 and they still need to add 255 runs to win with two days play remaining.