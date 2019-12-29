SA vs ENG | Keegan Petersen receives maiden South Africa call up

South Africa named in-form uncapped batter Keegan Petersen to replace an injured Aiden Markram, who was on a string of low scores since the lone half ton against Sri Lanka. Peterson followed up his 155 in a second-tier first-class game with a 111 in the tour game against England to earn the call-up.

Petersen scored 111 for South Africa A against the English in a tour match in Benoni last week, and made 155 for Northern Cape against Western Province in Kimberley last month in a second-tier first-class game - his most recent innings at that level, which seemed to have attracted the selectors attention. The uncapped batter has scored 15 centuries in his 149 first-class innings, which have brought him 5,490 runs at an average of 40.66.

Although it seems likely that Petersen will be making his debut in Cape Town with top order options like Pieter Malan and Rassie van der Dussen already in the side and Temba Bavuma, expectedly, making a comeback. But his inclusion will facilitate balance the racial composition of a team who put seven white players - two more than the maximum permitted - on the field at Centurion, he being a black player.