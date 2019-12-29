Peter Siddle announces retirement from international cricket

Australian pacer Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately with the Boxing Day Test. The Victorian pacer, who had last played for Australia in the fifth Ashes Test this year at The Oval, has played 67 Tests, picking 221 wickets at 30.66.

A part of Australia's illustrious 200-Test wickets club, Siddle had a reassuring presence in Australian cricket after making his Test debut in the tour of India in 2008 where he hit Gautam Gambhir in the head with his first ball, before claiming Sachin Tendulkar as his maiden Test wicket. After a stress fracture in his back which ruled him out of two Aussie summers, Siddle made a comeback in the 2010-11 Ashes series and celebrated his 26th birthday by becoming the ninth Australian to take a Test hat-trick.

"It's always hard to know what the right time is, it was sort of the Ashes - that was the main goal - to try and get on that touring party and be a part of that series. Once I'd ticked that off, I'd been chatting with JL and Painey throughout that series, I could have done it there, but the chance of maybe getting one last crack if it came up in Australia, do it at home would have been nice. But I can be content, 67 Tests, to think as a young kid that I wouldn't get a chance I'm very happy and a bit sad," Siddle told Fox Cricket.

"As a young kid I wasn't super talented so I had to work hard for it. Just to wear baggy green, walk out with it, represent Australia. Chatting to three fast bowlers who are playing this Test, I played in all their debuts so to see all them go about it now, that's part of the reason, they are a lot younger than me and you see how good they are. Every time I stepped out was amazing."

Before the Gabba return, understanding that he lacked subtlety and consistency to his game, he had worked alongside Craig McDermott and changed his lifestyle to turn full vegan and gave up alcohol. It heralded a successful phase in his career for the next three years when he was one of the best going around in world cricket, claiming 110 wickets at 27.77 and a strike rate of 57.80 over a 30-match period. His duel with Kevin Pietersen during the 2013-14 Ashes will always remain a big part of Aussie cricket folklore.

"Sids has been the heart and soul of the team for a long time. I remember coming up through with him through the academies and even back then he was one of the great team men, something he has continued to this day. He has a massive heart and is a fantastic bowler. He'll be very much missed around the group. He's been unbelievably good for our younger fast bowlers over the last 18 months and been a great support for me during that time, as well," Tim Paine added.

Justin Langer gave the ultimate tribute to the man who led Australian bowling unit manfully during a period of transition.

"The year after I retired from playing, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle. If it came from them, you knew it was right and so it proved throughout his brilliant international career," Langer said.

"He is an unbelievable bloke and an extremely good cricketer. He is everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket. We'll always be thankful to him for what he's given to the national team, and for the critical role he played in helping us retain the Ashes in England this year. He's going out when he's still playing well which, in a perfect world, is something every athlete wants to do."