Krishmar Santokie's controversial over questioned by BCB's ACU

Veteran pacer Krishmar Santokie has been interrogated by BCB’s ACU following his controversial first over in the inaugural match of the BPL. The Windies pacer bowled a suspicious wide ball and no ball in the controversial over which was questioned by Sylhet Thunders director Tanjil Chowdhury.

Veteran West Indies pacer Krishmar Santokie has ran into trouble for the controversial over he bowled in the inaugural encounter of Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Santokie bowled the first over of the match between Sylhet Thunders and Chattogram Challengers on November 11.

The pacer has been interrogated by the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) over the suspicious over. Santokie bowled a huge wide ball in the third ball of the over before bowling a no ball two balls later. What made the over suspicious is the extent of his overstepping for the no ball.

BCB media committee chairman Jalal Younis informing about the development conceded that the ACU has already filled its report of the question with the board. Jalal also shared that the governing board is also looking at the pacer’s track record while probing into the allegations.

"Santokie was interrogated for a long period by ACU members and they looked deeply into his track record. It's not that the board [BCB] is sitting idle without doing anything in this regard [for the allegation on Santokie]," Jalal told Cricbuzz.

"They [ACU] were particularly focused on knowing about his track record during the long sessions with him. They probably had already provided their report to the board though I am not sure about their decision that is placed in that report."

As per a Cricbuzz report, the allegations against the pacer have been levelled by Thunders’ team director Tanjil Chowdhury. Chowdhury is one of the directors appointed by the BCB to keep an eye on the franchises sponsored by different business groups.