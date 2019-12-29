IPL snub uncontrollable, now focus only on New Zealand Tour, reveals Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari believes that him going unsold in the IPL auction was beyond his control and that he is now focusing only on the upcoming tour to New Zealand in February. Vihari has had a fantastic start to his Test career and cemented his place in the side with a great tour of West Indies.

Hanuma Vihari has been a one-format player for India so far and with India playing both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions and trusting their batting skills, Vihari is used as an extra batsman for foreign tours. He was initially looking unsettled in the team as he had to constantly fight for his number six spot with Rohit Sharma and then had to open the innings against Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

But he came good and looked settled in India's tour to West Indies where he scored his maiden Test ton and sealed his place in the Test squad. Having played just one IPL game for Delhi Capitals last year, Vihari went unsold this year. However, he understood that it was not in his control and that the only thing that he can do now is concentrating on the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

"It's not in my control and I don't really want to comment on it. My job is to play well and win matches. I have done well for the state team in white-ball cricket. So whenever I get an opportunity, I will do well for the India team as well," Vihari told PTI.

"Now, I am really looking forward to the New Zealand trip. I have two India A games followed by the Test series (in February-March). That will be an important series for us as we won't have a Test series for a long time until we go to Australia. So it will be a good series and I'm really looking forward to leading India A," he added.

Vihari was a part of the India A team that had last toured New Zealand under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane. Thus he believes that he has the experience of the conditions and he will look to lead by example and pass on the experience to the younger players who are touring for the first time.

"With the conditions being windy, the assistance of swing bowling, it will be a challenge. But everyone has got a good technique in the Indian team and we have done well overseas as a batting unit and looking forward to it," Vihari asserted.

Having made his debut for India back in September 2018 against England at The Oval, Vihari has gained an experience of over one year with the team and he believes that the experience that he has gained has helped in taking his batting to the next level. He will be looking to perform well and become a mainstay in India's middle-order for years to come.

"I've been with the Indian side for past one year and that experience has really helped me grow as a player. The quality of cricket is quite different than what we are used to in domestic cricket. It has really helped me as a player," Vihari concluded.