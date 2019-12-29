IPL 2020 | It was important to fill the gap caused by Ashwin's departure, opines Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble felt that Kings XI Punjab had not only lost a captain in R in Ashwin but also a quality off-spinner and thus it was important for them to replace him. Punjab brought in Krishnappa Gowtham from Rajasthan Royals and Jagadeesha Suchith from Delhi Capitals in the trade window.

Kings XI Punjab decided to part ways with their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and appointed KL Rahul as the new skipper of the team. But who else will understand the need of quality spin bowling in the team other than the great man Kumble himself? He believed that Ashwin had to be replaced by a quality off-spinner and had big shoes to fill.

Thus he got hold of Krishnappa Gowtham from Rajasthan Royals in the trade window. Gowtham has the capability to bowl at any point in the innings and his big-hitting ability is the icing on the cake according to Kumble. In return, Rajasthan Royals needed a pacer and thus Ankit Rajpoot had to go the opposite way.

"Having had to release Ashwin, it was important that we filled that gap. It's never easy to fill that gap but then, I felt the best option for us was Gowtham because he can bowl in the power play, has the ability to sustain and soak up the pressure," Kumble said.

"Also, he is never shy of getting hit and he also gives you the advantage with the bat, hitting sixes down the order. So, we then reached out to Rajasthan (Royals). They wanted a fast bowler as a replacement for Gowtham. Ankit Rajpoot (who was traded) was important to us as a fast bowler, but we thought Gowtham would fill that gap more," he further mentioned.

Punjab also added another spinner in their ranks in the form of Jagadeesha Suchtih whom they traded from the Delhi Capitals. Suchith was an important part of the Mumbai Indians team that won the 2015 edition of the IPL but has not got consistent chances ever since. He will be looking to make an impression under Kumble and will be looking to make an impact.

"When we traded with Delhi (Capitals), we felt Suchith would be released in the auction. I knew what Suchith brings to the table. He is a brilliant fielder, good left-arm spin. He plays that role well and can bat a bit as well. I've seen him at Mumbai Indians, so he's a good backup for us. Someone who's been there, done that," Kumble asserted.

Kumble was also very excited about the acquisition of young Ishan Porel who has been in stunning form this Ranji season for Bengal. he hopes that Porel will come good in the IPL and will learn from the experienced bowler like Mohammad Shami and will improve leaps and bounds.

"We knew there will be some young Indian fast bowlers that we could pick up, so we are happy that we could pick up (Ishan) Porel, who plays for Bengal and is (Mohd) Shami's colleague," Kumble revealed.