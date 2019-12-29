I'm sure MS Dhoni has had communication with captain on future, states Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stated that the future of MS Dhoni must have surely been discussed by him and the selectors along with skipper Virat Kohli and accordingly a decision must have been taken. Dhoni has not played any international game for India post the World Cup semifinal defeat.

The rumours about MS Dhoni's retirement just do not seem to stop and are gathering momentum with passing time as Dhoni remains absent from the international scene. But BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is sure that Dhoni has had some kind of conversation with the captain and the selectors about his future plans with team India. Ganguly feels that Dhoni has done a lot for the country and that he deserves the sabbatical to decide what he wants to do ahead and where he sees himself in international cricket.

"He's had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don't think this is the platform to discuss it," Ganguly said during a show on India Today.

"It's his (Dhoni) decision what he wants to do, but I don't know. I haven't spoken to him, but he's a champion, he's been an absolute champion in Indian cricket," he added.

Dhoni is the only Indian skipper to have won all the ICC Tournaments up for grabs in the white-ball format, be it the 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup or the 2013 Champions Trophy, he has won them all. He has been the best finisher in the world for the most part of the decade and always batted at number six in order to groom young players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma giving them the license to express themselves at the top of the order. Ganguly feels that for a person who has given so much to Indian cricket, retirement is something that he himself is mature enough to decide and that he has earned that right.

"You won't get another MS Dhoni very, very soon, but what he does - whether he wants to play, whether he doesn't want to play, is up to him," Ganguly asserted.

Dhoni too, in an event in Mumbai, refused to answer a question related to his international comeback and told the reporter not to ask him anything until January 2020.