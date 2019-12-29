Frustrating to see people criticize DRS without knowing how decisions are made, loathes Ian Taylor

DRS pioneer Ian Taylor has hit out at Australian skipper Tim Paine for criticizing the technology without seeing for himself how each decision is made. Earlier, Paine had described DRS as “a bit off” after day two of the second Test against New Zealand after two decisions went against the Aussies.

Though the Decision Review System (DRS) has been around for nearly a decade, there is still no shortage of critics for seemingly wrong calls made by the technology. However, Taylor, whose company Animation Research Ltd operates the Virtual Eye technology used to operate DRS at the MCG, was left frustrated by Paine's comments.

“I won’t go into it too far because I’ll get in trouble but I’m just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real-time, and then what it comes up as, is sometimes a little bit off the mark. After he leaves he might still think he got a raw deal and that’s helpful to us too because we get his input as well, but refusing or not bothering to come and have a look at how the decision was made that’s what’s really frustrating,” Taylor told ABC Grandstand.

Taylor went to the extent of inviting the Australian skipper to come take a closer look at how decisions are made, after Paine’s comments on the decisions that went against Australia.

“We’ve got to respect that these guys are really skilful out there and have been playing for ages, so he obviously believes he could see where it was going and this is a really good opportunity – this is what he saw, this is what we captured for real; does he see any discrepancies there now?” he said.

“Does he still think we got it wrong? He may, but what’s really frustrating is he doesn’t have any idea how much tech is behind the decision we made and how much care is taken to make sure it’s right. This isn't an instinct,” Taylor added.