DDCA Ombudsman suggests video recording of AGM

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Ombudsman Badar Durrez Ahmed has suggested that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) be recorded on video in order to avoid complaints later on. The Retd. Justice ordered the AGM to be held on Sunday, December 29, to stick to legal norms.

Over the past few days, several complaints from many members of the association have arrived at the office of the Delhi cricket association’s Ombudsman. And Justice Ahmed has released an order acknowledging each of the complaints.

"Several applications have been received from members of the DDCA as well as some from the Apex Council of DDCA expressing concern with respect to the conduct of the AGM to be held on 29-12-2019. In order to obviate any complaint from any quartet, it would be appropriate if the proceedings are video recorded,” Justice Ahmed said, reported Sportstar.

The Ombudsman, in his order, further added that the upcoming AGM must be held strictly in compliance with the Companies Act and prescribed DDCA protocols, i.e. Articles of Association.

“It is expected that the AGM shall be held in a free and fair manner and in strict compliance of the law, including the Companies Act as well as the Articles of Association of DDCA.