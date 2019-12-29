DDCA commissions disciplinary panel to probe incident involving Delhi U-23 players

The DDCA has formed a four-member disciplinary committee to look into an incident involving two Delhi U-23 players misbehaving a woman in Kolkata, having sent director Sanjay Bharadwaj earlier. The incident involved Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja who were in Kolkata for a CK Nayudu Trophy match.

An incident in Kolkata involving two U-23 players has sprung Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) into action. The governing body has constituted a four-member disciplinary committee to look into the matter having sent director Sanjay Bharadwaj earlier for damage control.

The incident, which took place a day prior to Delhi U-23 team’s CK Nayudu Trophy encounter against Bengal, involves the players allegedly misbehaving a woman in a hotel. The players were called back immediately by the DDCA.

"The decision to form the committee was taken at the AGM today," DDCA's senior official Ravi Jain told PTI.

The disciplinary committee will be headed by Shiv Nandan Sharma and will also comprise Alok Mittal, Apurv Jain and Sudhir Aggarwal. While Sharma is a former Superintendent of Customs and Central Excise, Mittal is a chartered accountant.

The players caught in the unwanted spotlight are pacer Kuldeep Yadav and batsman Lakshay Thareja. While Thareja has a List A half century to his name in the only List A match he has played so far, speedster Kuldeep was in line to replace Ishant Sharma in Delhi’s next Ranji encounter against Punjab.