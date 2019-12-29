Complaints against Anshuman Gaekwad, Shantha Rangaswamy disposed off, reveals DK Jain

According to BCCI ethics officer D. K. Jain the conflict of interest complaint against former cricketers and CAC members Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad have been settled off. However, the conflict of interest case involving former CAC chief Kapil Dev has still not reached any conclusion.

Earlier this year, between September and October, the resignations of all the three members of the Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had left the panel empty. It all occurred following allegations of conflict of interest against them filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

Now, DK Jain had called Rangaswamy, Gaekwad and Kapil for a personal hearing on December 27 and 28 despite the resignations. After the hearing, the cases against Gaekwad and Rangaswamy have been settled off. However, the case concerning Kapil Dev is still pending as the complainant needed more time.

“Since they (Gaekwad, Rangaswamy) have resigned from their respective posts, the complaint has been disposed of. In Kapil’s case, the complainant needed more time to file an application, I have given him that,” Jain told PTI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had announced some time back about a new CAC being appointed by the board but no updates on that have been received yet.