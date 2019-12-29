AUS vs NZ | Working together as a team and building pressure key to success, claims Tim Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine promptly credited teamwork for their success as he stressed that players should step up when someone is having an off day. Having thrashed New Zealand to clinch the series, he insisted that the momentum shouldn’t drop for the third and final Test of the series.

Australia seem to be on a roll as they decimated New Zealand in the first two Tests of the three match rubber to seal the series. Having crushed the neighbours by 296 runs in Perth, the Kangaroos thrashed the visitors by 247 in the Boxing Day Test to complete a second consecutive series win at home this year.

Aussie Test skipper Tim Paine hailed teamwork as the key for their success lately. Australia whitewashed Pakistan to kick off the home season after retaining the Urn in England. Paine stressed that its important to step when other in the team are having an off day.

“When we work together as a team and build pressure — one day it’s going to be Pat [Cummins], the next day it’s going to be Nathan [Lyon], the next day it’s going to be James Pattinson, another day it’s going to be Mitchell Starc. We just keep driving that home to all our team,” he added.

“If we keep building pressure as a team we’ve got some absolute firepower and we know that all of them are going to have their day in the sun.”

Paine said the same applied to the batting, where some fired in Melbourne and others didn’t.

“The same with the batting, trying to build partnerships, trying to take teams’ bowlers really deep, make them bowl lots of overs. At some stage we’re all going to get a chance to score lots of runs as well.”

The Tasmania lad insisted that the final Test of the series should be approached with same intensity as others even though the Trans Tasman Trophy has been conquered with a match to go. Paine is aiming to topple India at the top of World Test Championship Table and he was quick to point out that they need to win every Test to do so.

“We want to win every Test match, there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “We know we’ve wrapped up the series here today, which was pleasing, but with the [ICC] Test match championship every Test is really important. So winning the series is almost less important until we wrap up next week hopefully with another good win.”