AUS vs NZ | Improvement in all departments, mental adjustment important ahead of SCG Test, states Kane Williamson

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson admitted that they need to improve in all three departments while adjusting their mindset to avoid a humiliating whitewash at the hands of Australia. Williamson faced heavy criticism for his sluggish tactics after chose to bowl first after calling it right at the toss.

In what was more like a recreation of the series opener in Perth, New Zealand were humiliated in the Boxing Day Test as they were crushed by Australia by 247 runs after conceding a big first innings total. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson admitted that the visitors need to improve their game in all departments to avoid a whitewash.

While Tom Blundell’s gutsy ton on his comeback after two years and Neil Wagner’s 7 wickets in the match which saw him go past the 200 wicket mark were the only bright spot for the visitors, the Kiwis have a lot to ponder about after two back to back humiliating losses. Williamson urged his team to work on their mindset ahead of the final Test of the rubber.

"A couple of parts today were silver linings but at the same time there is a bit of work to be done and we need to get our heads around the challenge that is next in Sydney," Williamson told reporters.

"We do need to try and put Australia under a bit more pressure before their first innings total gets past that point of control.

"From a bowling perspective, effort (was) great but (we) also need to try and find ways to take wickets.

"Being better in all departments is very important. It’s a quick turnaround (before Sydney) and I think the adjustment is mental also."

While the Kiwis have been struggling on the tour, skipper Williamson has also had a quiet series so far with the bat. Having scored only 57 runs in the series so far, the otherwise fluent batsman was dismissed on a duck in the second innings of the Boxing Day encounter.

Williamson has also been under fire from cricket pundits around the world for his sluggish tactics. While his bowling changes have been questioned, his call to bowl first in the second Test at MCG after winning the toss has attracted heavy criticism. The Kiwi skipper couldn’t help but admit that the call was instrumental in setting up such a harsh beating at the hands of their neighbours.

"Yes, there was probably a missed trick there," he said.

"If we're being critical we did need to be better, we needed to put the ball in the right area for longer periods to try and create a few more opportunities.

"Then the pitch hardened up in that second session. And Australia was brilliant. Hats off to the way they have been playing."