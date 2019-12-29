AUS v NZ | Australia managed to extract more out of flat MCG surface, admits Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has credited opponents Australia for getting more out of the MCG surface to seal the series with a 247-run win in the second of three Test matches between the nations. The New Zealand skipper also emphasized the need for his side to learn from their mistakes.

After quietly producing successive good performances over the last 12 to 18 months in the traditional format — helping them climb to No.2 in the rankings — the Kiwis were found wanting, and by a distance, in front of a red-hot Aussie side, Down Under. This was evidenced by the sheer margin of the two defeats the Blackcaps have suffered in the encounters at Perth (296 runs) and MCG (247 runs).

“I felt there was enough in the surface. It was really important for us to be on top of our game, but credit to Australia for the way they played in the first session. They've got a fantastic attack, they have the accuracy. They managed to get more out of the surface,” Williamson said, reported Cricbuzz.

“It's always tough coming here and winning. At the moment we haven't been at our best and we were against a tough opposition. It's important that we learn quickly from our mistakes in certain areas,” he added.

Amidst their collective agony, Neil Wagner kept running in with all his heart, dismissing Steve Smith in all four innings in this series and taking his 2019 tally to 43 wickets from six matches at an average just above 17. Tom Blundell, who was brought in to open the innings in Melbourne, shone brightly in the fourth innings with a maiden Test ton as the batsmen around him failed to make an impact.

“Lion-hearted performance by Wagner, he just keeps going on. The effort by the bowlers was inspiring stuff and it was a magnificent hundred by Blundell in front of this crowd. At this stage it hasn't come off well, but we need to get better,” Williamson added.

On the other end, it was a joyous time for the home side, who have now won four successive Test matches — all on home soil. And it was the 26-year-old Head who proved to be the cornerstone of the latest victory, instead of the usual names like David Warner or Steve Smith.

“Amazing to contribute in the victory. It was a fantastic win, the summer has been great. I think they tested me all the time. I had the temperament and I'm happy I sailed through the hard period, which I probably didn't do the last time. There wasn't much pressure to score but the coaching staff has been fantastic. They prepared me in the best way possible,” Head said.