VIDEO | Wacky Neil Wagner's 'back of the bat' boundary leaves commentators in shock

Ahead of the Melbourne Test, Kane Williamson decided to cut short Neil Wagner’s batting session in the nets to give him a crash course on how to face the short ball. Wagner listened like an obedient student and in the game, he executed all the tricks learnt to good effect. While the six that the pacer hit was the highlight of the day, something that he did to James Pattinson today in the fag end of New Zealand innings took the cake.