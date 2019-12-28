VIDEO | Wacky Neil Wagner's 'back of the bat' boundary leaves commentators in shock
Today at 10:40 AM
Is there anything that Neil Wagner can’t do? He made dismissing Steve Smith a regular affair and if that was not the validation of his talent, then this four was. The Kiwi pacer used the back of his bat to pull a James Pattinson delivery to the boundary, leaving commentators shell-shocked.
Ahead of the Melbourne Test, Kane Williamson decided to cut short Neil Wagner’s batting session in the nets to give him a crash course on how to face the short ball. Wagner listened like an obedient student and in the game, he executed all the tricks learnt to good effect. While the six that the pacer hit was the highlight of the day, something that he did to James Pattinson today in the fag end of New Zealand innings took the cake.
On the second ball of the 52nd over, James Pattinson, who had already set the tone ablaze with a classic spell that had literally everything, bowled a short ball to Wagner. It made Wagner a bit uncomfortable but the lack of pace on that delivery ensured he had enough time in the earth to pull that one behind square.
The funniest part was not the swag with which he hit that stroke but rather the way he actually executed it. The ball hit the back of his blade but the pace dropped zero miles as it raced towards the fine-leg boundary for four. It created a moment of laughter in the commentary box as Wagner celebrated the shot with Trent Boult.
You won't see this shot in the textbook! 🔙@mastercardau | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/SiLBI1LJ4L— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2019
