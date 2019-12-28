VIDEO | Trent Boult leaves Nathan Lyon in stitches by searching for ball stuck behind back pad flap
Today at 12:26 PM
You might find Trent Boult’s bowling more devastating in any form of cricket, but is there a sight funnier than his antics during batting. Be it commentating during batting or today’s innocent act of not knowing where the ball is actually stuck - Boult will never bore you during a Test.
Remember that time when Boult did live commentary of his own batting or those fancy leaves that would leave Steve Smith and Courtney Walsh to shame? Although New Zealand suffered the wrath of their own medicine today, with the Aussie pacers making them huffed and puffed with some bodyline treatment, Boult was unperturbed and brought out his best in a very innocent manner.
On the third ball of the 53rd over, Mitchell Starc bowled a length ball but slipped on his follow-through. While the camera was focusing on that, the sight that came to play was one to be replayed over and over again. Boult was already cramped for room and found an inside edge that hit him on his leg after the attempted flick.
Everything was alright until then but the way Trent Boult started searching for the ball made everyone go bonkers. The ball was stuck behind his back pad flap but the man was looking for the ball behind the stumps, in front of it, towards square leg and where not. By the moment he realised the ball’s whereabouts, the drama had enough content to make Nathan Lyon laugh his lungs out.
Trent Boult made the red cherry disappear! 🎩✨— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2019
Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon's reactions are priceless! @bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/NS3GFUpZMc
