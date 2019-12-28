Cricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Neil Wagner dismissing "bunny" Steve Smith for fourth time in a row

    no photo
    |

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Neil Wagner dismissing "bunny" Steve Smith for fourth time in a row

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:25 PM

    Steve Smith was found struggling against New Zealand's short-ball specialist Neil Wagner who dismissed the former four times in succession with the short ball. Cricket fans on Twitter went berserk and gave the bunny tag to Smith after watching him getting exposed for the fourth time ina row.

    Wagner snared Smith for the 4th time in the series

    No plan worked against Wagner

    Ah, way too early!

    Brilliant bowling from Wagner

    Wagner is the master of short ball

    Whaaaatttttttttttt

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS