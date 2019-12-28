Twitter reacts to Neil Wagner dismissing "bunny" Steve Smith for fourth time in a row

Today at 12:25 PM
Steve Smith was found struggling against New Zealand's short-ball specialist Neil Wagner who dismissed the former four times in succession with the short ball. Cricket fans on Twitter went berserk and gave the bunny tag to Smith after watching him getting exposed for the fourth time ina row.
Wagner snared Smith for the 4th time in the series
Steve Smith's Last 5 Dismissals vs NZ in Test— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) December 28, 2019
Dismissed by Wagner
Dismissed by Wagner
Dismissed by Wagner
Dismissed by Wagner
Dismissed by Wagner*#AUSvsNZ
4/4 Steve Smith is Neil Wagner's bunny— Shanujan (@J_Shanujan) December 28, 2019
Steve Smith is out against Wagner in all 4 four innings in this series.#AUSvNZ— Rohit Sharma FC (@ImRoFC) December 28, 2019
No plan worked against Wagner
Steve Smith really struggled against Neil Wagner. I watched him in the 1st inning taking bouncers to the body & in the 2nd innings he tried a different strategy of opening up his stumps & just clapping it.That looked ugly with hints of beach cricket shots.— Blacks in Whites (@BlaqsInCricket) December 28, 2019
Smith is Wagner's 🐰
It's 4 out of 4!!— Srinjoy Sanyal (@SrinjoySanyal4) December 28, 2019
Neil Wagner has clearly got the wood on Steve Smith 💯#AUSvsNZ #cricbuzzlive #smithout
Ah, way too early!
Steve Smith is Suresh Raina of Austrlia. Fully exposed now . lets see how he works on this in future #AusvNZ— Just a Fan (@iemRahul_) December 28, 2019
Steve Smith is a fraud pretty he’s been found out now 😉 #AUSvsNZ— Aaron Durbridge 🤙 (@ADAIRON) December 28, 2019
Can’t believe I’m saying this but that was a bad shot from Steve Smith. #AUSvsNZ— L12 (@L12_RFC) December 28, 2019
Brilliant bowling from Wagner
Wagner gets Steve Smith again 😂— Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) December 28, 2019
Smith's woes continues against left arm bowlers. #AUSvNZ
Wagner is the master of short ball
Neil Wagner gets Steve Smith again, this plan is working for Steve Smith!! Brilliant bowling by Wagner.— ❤ (@ibu_1719) December 28, 2019
Whaaaatttttttttttt
Obviously time to drop Steve Smith #AUSvNZ— Saint Nick (@Nicholosophy) December 28, 2019
